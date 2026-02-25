'Terrible people...': Trump issues BIG warning to Iran in SOTU speech, sparks regime change fears — What he said

Trump said that his endeavour from the ongoing nuclear talks with Iran is for them to say the secret words - “We will never have a nuclear weapon.” He also said, "My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy, but one thing is certain, I will never allow the world’s number one sponsor of terror — which they are by far — to have a nuclear weapon. Can’t let that happen.” Adding that US is negotiating with Iran, Trump insisted that Iranian regime wants to make a deal. This comes even as Iran’s top diplomat, Abbas Araghchi, in a post on X hours before Trump’s speech, said that “Iran will under no circumstances develop a nuclear weapon.” He also reiterated that his preference is diplomatic solution to the problem.