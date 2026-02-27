/US-Iran nuclear tensions: Satellite image reveals F-22 stealth fighter jets in Mideast. What is happening?

Amid heightened tensions over a nuclear deal between the US and Iran, a satellite image obtained by the Chinese company Mizarvision showed 11 newly arrived US F-22 stealth fighter aircraft deployed at Ovda Air Base in southern Israel. The 5th-generation F-22 Raptor jets, which first appeared in imagery from Planet Labs on Wednesday, are the latest addition to the American military buildup in the Middle East amid the efforts by Donald Trump to secure a deal with Tehran.

The F-22 Raptor is a fighter jet designed for both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat. The jet is America's first plane with “supercruise” abilities, meaning it can fly faster than the speed of sound for long periods without using the engine’s fuel-consuming afterburner.

Trump to attack Iran soon?

US President Donald Trump said on Friday (Feb 20) that he may be "considering" a limited strike on Iran. "I guess I can say I am considering that," he said when asked about such a military campaign. Amid this, major warships have been reported heading towards the Middle East. The nuclear-powered USS Abraham Lincoln was seen heading towards Iran. The warship has the capacity to carry more than 65 aircraft. It can carry around 5,700 crew members and has a length of 333 meters.



Another nuclear-powered warship, USS Gerald Ford, was seen in the Atlantic Ocean and was heading towards the Middle East. It can carry 4,550 crew members and is 337 meters long. It can carry 75+ aircraft. Other than these two warships, USS Michael Murphy, USS Spruance and USS Franc E Petersen Jr were also reported heading towards Iran.

Other missile destroyers

USS Bainbridge, USS Mahan, and USS Winston S Churchil were also reported heading towards the Middle East amid the tensions. Two fighter jets: F35C Lightning II and FA/18 Super Hornet were reported to be on the warships. Other than these, EA-18G Growler (electronic warfare aircraft), E-2D Hawkeye (early warning aircraft), and MH-60 Seahawk (anti-submarine and anti-ship helicopter) were reported to be onboard.