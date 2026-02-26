/Deal with US possible if talks stay confined to ‘non-production of nuclear weapons’: Ali Khamenei’s aide

As the third round of nuclear talks between the US and Iran concluded in Geneva on Thursday (Feb 26), the key adviser of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said that an “immediate agreement” between the United States and Iran could be within reach if the subject of talks is confined to Iran’s “non-production of nuclear weapons.”

Ali Shamkhani wrote on X, “If the main issue of the negotiations is Iran’s non-production of nuclear weapons, this is consistent with the Leader’s fatwa and Iran’s defense doctrine, and an immediate agreement is within reach." The former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander added that Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who is in Geneva, has “sufficient support and authority to conclude such an agreement.”

Third round of US-Iran talks

After the talks were concluded with "great seriousness," the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said, “What I can tell you is that, in both the nuclear field and the issue of sanctions relief, very important and practical proposals and initiatives were presented, and both delegations pursued the discussions with great seriousness."

Earlier, the White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Tuesday (Feb 24) that the US President Donald Trump prefers diplomacy as a first option on Iran but is prepared to use lethal force if necessary.

Russia to play a part in US-Iran nuclear issue?

Last week, Russia came forward and said that it was ready to accept enriched uranium from Iran as part of efforts to resolve the matter. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday (Feb 18), “We had an initiative and stated our readiness to accept enriched uranium, which was discussed." He added that the outcome of the Iran-US talks should not be prejudged and that it was entirely a matter between the US and Iran.