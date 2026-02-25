/'Terror anywhere threatens peace everywhere,' says Indian PM as Netanyahu welcomes 'brother Modi' in Knesset

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who became the first PM of the country to speak at the Israeli parliament on Wednesday (Feb 25), received a standing ovation in Knesset as legislators chanted his name. The Indian PM began his speech saying that he brought the greetings of 1.4 billion Indians. PM Modi talked about the October 7 attack and highlighted India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. "Terror anywhere threatens peace everywhere," the Indian PM said. He also applauded Israel's "courage and vision on the Abraham Accords". The Indian PM also thanked Israel for the Haifa Memorial.

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the Indian PM and said he is “more than a friend, he is a brother.” Addressing the parliament, the Israeli PM said, "I have to tell you, Narendra, my dear friend, I am deeply, deeply moved by your visit here today. I've never been more moved than by your visit here with us, a great friend of Israel, a great champion of the Indian-Israeli alliance, a great leader on the world stage. Welcome to Jerusalem, my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and your distinguished delegation."

"I would almost venture to say, more than a friend, a brother. Now, when you were last here, we, the two of us, were on the Mediterranean coast, and I said, why don't we take off our shoes and go into the water?... We didn't walk on water, but we did perform miracles since then. Because what we have done is we've doubled our trade, tripled our cooperation, quadrupled our understanding," he added.

Moreover, Netanyahu said India and Israel will build an “iron alliance” of countries “in the face of extremist Islam.” “Israel is stronger than ever, and India is stronger than ever,” Netanyahu said early on in his speech, which he delivered in both Hebrew and English.