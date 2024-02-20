India’s port workers’ union boycotts ships carrying weapons to Israel in symbolic move

The Water Transport Workers Federation of India (WTWFI), which represents over 3,500 workers at 11 major national ports, declared last week to refuse to offer loading and unloading services to ships carrying armaments or weapons to Israel.

However, the union said the decision was completely symbolic and they have not encountered any such ship carrying weapons to Israel.

"The Water Transport Workers Federation of India has decided to refuse to load or unload weaponized cargoes from Israel or any other country which could handle military equipment and its allied cargo for war in Palestine," WTWFI said in a press release dated February 14.

“Port workers, part of labour unions would always stand against the war and killing innocent people like women and children. The recent attack of Israel on Gaza plunging thousands of Palestinians into immense suffering and loss. Women and children have been blown to pieces in the war. Parents were unable to recognise their children killed in bombings which were exploding everywhere," the union added in its press release.

Stated reason behind the move

The union noted that their services enabled the delivery of armaments and weapons to Israel as well as Palestine, which aggravated the ongoing war in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis.

The union called for an “immediate ceasefire”, while adding they have, “collectively decided to refuse handling all types of weaponised cargoes.”

"Loading and unloading these weapons helps provide organizations with the ability to kill innocent people," the union added.

The general secretary of WTWFI, T Narendra Rao, confirmed that the decision was taken in line with the World Federation of Trade Unions. He said a collective decision was taken at a meeting with global trade unions in Athens when the war started.

“We decided them that we would do our bit and not handle any weapon-laden cargo, which will go onto assist Israel to kill more women and children as we are seeing and reading every day in the news," said Rao.

Rao said the statement was issued 'to express solidarity with Palestine'.

Meanwhile, the war in Gaza has witnessed the death of over 28,000 people, including 10,000 children.