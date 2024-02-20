Rivalling Algeria's efforts, US proposes its own UN draft resolution on Israel-Hamas war

Ahead of Tuesday's (Feb 20) vote on an Algerian resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the United States on Monday (Feb 19) tabled its own UN Security Council draft resolution on Gaza.

Under the proposal, Washington has batted for a temporary ceasefire and called on Israel not to go ahead with a planned ground offensive in Rafah - the southernmost city in Gaza.

Up until now, the White House has remained averse to using the word ceasefire in any UN action on the Israel-Hamas war. However, the fresh US text echoes the language that President Joe Biden said he used last week in conversations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Notably, the draft for the Algerian proposal was put forward over two weeks ago but the US has threatened that it would veto the push. Washington is of the view that the text put forth by Algeria could sabotage ongoing “sensitive negotiations” aimed at hammering out a peace deal.

For a resolution to pass, it needs at least nine votes in favour and no vetoes from the US, France, Britain, Russia or China - the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (UNSC).

US has already vetoed two proposals

Since the war broke out after the events of October 7 orchestrated by Hamas terrorists, the US has vetoed two proposals aimed at forcing a humanitarian peace deal. Apart from using the veto power, the US has also abstained on two occasions that allowed the council to adopt resolutions that aimed to boost aid to Gaza and called for extended pauses in fighting.

Currently, Washington's diplomats are intensely engaged with their counterparts from Israel, Qatar and Egypt to hammer out a peace deal and secure the release of hostages held by Hamas.

However, Israel has issued an ultimatum to Hamas that it will launch a ground offensive in Rafah by March 10 if the hostages are not released by Ramadan.

Isrel's war cabinet member Benny Gantz said: "The world must know, and Hamas leaders must know, if by Ramadan our hostages are not home, the fighting will continue everywhere, including the Rafah area."

Ramadan, the holy month of fasting for Muslims, begins this year on March 10.

Addressing a conference in Jerusalem, Gantz spoke further about the offensive, saying that Israel would do so (carry out the offensive) in a coordinated manner, facilitating the evacuation of civilians in dialogue with the United States and Egypt to minimise civilian casualties.