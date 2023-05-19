India's PM Modi embarks on 3-nation tour, set to attend G7 Summit, QUAD meet

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on his three-nation tour, during which he is set to meet over two dozen leaders across the world and participate in 40 engagements, with G7 Summit and QUAD meet being the highlight of the visit.



PM Modi will be visiting Hiroshima, Japan on Friday (May 19) where he will participate in G7 Summti and is likely to speak on challenges being faced by the world in sectors of food, fertiliser and energy security.



In the departure statement released by the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi said, “I will leave for Hiroshima, Japan to attend the G7 Summit under the Japanese Presidency at the invitation of Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan. It will be a pleasure to meet Prime Minister Kishida again after his recent visit to India for the India – Japan Summit.”



“My presence in this G7 Summit is particularly meaningful as India holds the G20 Presidency this year. I look forward to exchanging views with the G7 countries and other invited partners on challenges that the world faces and the need to collectively address them. I would also be holding bilateral meetings with some of the leaders attending the Hiroshima G7 Summit,” the statement further added.



Modi will also be inaugurating a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima, Japan.



Modi at FIPIC III Summit in Papua New Guinea



PM Modi will also visit Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea where he will host the third Summit of the Forum for India–Pacific Islands Co-operation (FIPIC III Summit) jointly with Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape.



Speaking about his visit to Papua New Guinea, PM Modi said, “This will be my first visit, as also the first-ever visit by any Indian Prime Minister, to Papua New Guinea. I am grateful that all 14 Pacific Island Countries (PIC) have accepted the invitation to attend this important Summit. Apart from the FIPIC engagements, I look forward to my bilateral interactions with Papua New Guinea Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae, Prime Minister Marape and some of the other PIC Leaders participating in the Summit.”



PM Modi's visit to Australia

The prime minister will also travel to Sydney, Australia after receiving the invitation from Prime Minister Albanese. “I look forward to our bilateral meeting, which will be an opportunity to take stock of our bilateral ties and follow up on our first India-Australia Annual Summit held in New Delhi in March this year. I will also interact with Australian CEOs and business leaders, and meet the Indian community in Sydney at a special event,” PM Modi stated.