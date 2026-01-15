/Indian Embassy advises citizens to avoid non-essential travel, be vigilant if in Israel

The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv on Thursday urged all nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Israel and those already there to remain vigilant. The advisory comes amid the ongoing protests in Iran against the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei-led regime and heightened tensions in the Middle East. On Wednesday, the Indian government had urged all its nationals currently in Iran to leave by available means. New Delhi also advised its citizens to avoid travelling to Iran.

“In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals currently in Israel are advised to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and protocols issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command,” the advisory said.

“Indian nationals are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Israel. In case of any emergency, Indian nationals may contact the Embassy of India’s 24x7 helpline at: Telephone: +972-54-7520711; +972-54-3278392,” it added.

After President Donald Trump issued stern warnings of military action if protesters are killed in Iran, Tehran also warned that the US military bases in the region will be legitimate targets of its strikes in case America attacks.

Amid the heightened tensions, there have also been concerns in Tel Aviv, an arch rival of Tehran in the region.

Several areas in southern and central Israel have ordered the opening of public shelters amid heightened regional tensions, local media reports said.

Turkey’s Anadolu agency reported that the mayor of Dimona in southern Israel ordered the shelters to be opened across the city because “it is better to be prepared than surprised.”

The advisory comes even as India is making preparations to evacuate Indians from Iran in view of the precarious situation in the country.

The Indian embassy in Iran had also advised all Indian citizens and PIOs (persons of Indian origin) to exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran and monitor local media for any developments.

The protests began in Tehran late last month amid economic woes, including high inflation and the Iranian currency plummeting to new lows.