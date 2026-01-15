The United States has imposed a new round of sanctions targeting senior Iranian security figures, accusing them of orchestrating a harsh response to nationwide protests. Among those sanctioned is Ali Larijani, head of Iran’s Supreme Council for National Security, whom Washington identified as a key decision-maker behind the use of force against demonstrators. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the measures, saying they were aimed at officials who authorised or directed violence against civilians.

He said the sanctions were imposed under the direction of President Donald Trump and stressed Washington’s alignment with Iranians seeking political freedoms and accountability. Bessent said the United States supports the Iranian population’s pursuit of justice and condemned what he described as systematic repression by Tehran’s leadership. The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said Larijani was one of the earliest high-ranking officials to publicly endorse a forceful crackdown after protests spread across Iran in December. US officials allege he played a coordinating role in shaping the state’s security response, acting on behalf of Iran’s top leadership. The sanctions also extend to senior figures within Iran’s security and paramilitary apparatus, including commanders associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and domestic law enforcement agencies.

US authorities accused these units of using live ammunition and carrying out violent operations to suppress demonstrations. Among those designated are Mohammad Reza Hashemifar, a senior police commander in Lorestan province, and Nematollah Bagheri, the IRGC commander for the same region. According to the Treasury, forces under their authority were implicated in killings and intimidation during the unrest.

Additional sanctions were imposed on Azizollah Maleki and Yadollah Buali, senior security officials in Fars province. US officials allege they oversaw the violent suppression of protests and applied pressure on the families of those killed during the demonstrations. Beyond security officials, OFAC also targeted individuals and organizations tied to what it described as Iran’s covert financial networks. The Treasury said these networks were used to funnel revenue from oil and petrochemical exports through sanctioned banks, including Bank Melli and Shahr Bank. US officials allege the funds were diverted to support domestic repression and overseas activities instead of easing Iran’s deepening economic hardships, including inflation and declining living standards.

G7 countries concerned over Iran's crackdown on protests

Foreign ministers from the G7 countries — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, along with the EU’s top foreign policy official, have expressed serious concern over Iran’s response to ongoing protests. In a joint declaration released on Thursday (January 15) on the European Union’s website, the group said it was deeply troubled by reports of widespread deaths and injuries linked to the demonstrations. The ministers accused Iranian security forces of intentionally using violence against civilians and condemned what they described as an escalating and ruthless crackdown on dissent.