/India prepares to evacuate citizens from Iran, first flight tomorrow, say sources

After issuing an urgent advisory for its citizens to leave Iran, India has started preparations to evacuate them amid growing safety concerns due to ongoing unrest. The first evacuation flight is scheduled to depart from Tehran to New Delhi on Friday, said sources. Students of Golestan University, Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, and Tehran University of Medical Sciences will be in the first batch of evacuees arriving on Friday. The final passenger list will be shared after it has been confirmed by authorities.

“All students have been duly registered, the Indian embassy has collected their personal details and passports, and the first batch has been informed to remain ready by 8 am,” the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) said in a statement.

On Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar received a phone call from Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, during which they discussed the situation in and around Iran.

According to the foreign ministry, there are around 10,000 Indian citizens in Iran.

India has issued advisories amid escalating regional tensions, triggered by US President Donald Trump’s warnings of military action if Iran continues its violent suppression of nationwide protests and kills protesters. The protests erupted in Tehran in December 2025 due to high inflation and a historic collapse in the value of the Iranian rial.

Trump threatened “very strong action” if Iranian authorities proceed with executing protesters. Initially, Iran’s leadership declared the country was ‘ready for war’ and vowed to strike US military bases in the region if attacked but later decided not to go ahead with executions.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said it is making preparations to facilitate the return of Indian nationals from Iran who wish to travel back to India, in view of the evolving situation in the country.

Officials noted that the registration process has been slow due to an ongoing internet shutdown. Family members of Indians in Iran have been advised that they can complete the registration on behalf of their relatives through the MEA’s online portal at https://www.meaers.com/request/home

The advisory had urged that Indian nationals in Iran, including students, pilgrims, businesspersons, and tourists, should leave the country using any available means, including commercial flights.

With Iran reopening its airspace to civilian traffic after a temporary closure amid rising tensions, the first evacuation flight is likely to depart from Tehran to Delhi on Friday.