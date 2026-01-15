/Air India Delhi–New York flight grounded after engine sucks in baggage container | WATCH

An Air India Airbus A350 suffered engine damage at Delhi airport on Thursday (January 15) after it sucked a baggage container while taxiing in low-visibility conditions caused by dense fog, the airline confirmed. The aircraft, operating Flight AI101 from Delhi to New York (JFK), had earlier returned to the airport shortly after departure because the sudden closure of Iranian airspace disrupted its planned flight path. The engine incident occurred after the aircraft landed back in Delhi.

According to an Air India spokesperson, the aircraft encountered a foreign object on the taxiway, which led to damage to its right engine. The plane was subsequently guided to a designated parking bay, and all passengers and crew remained safe throughout the incident.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Air India said that the aircraft has been taken out of service to allow for a detailed inspection and repairs. The airline cautioned that the grounding of the A350 may affect some long-haul services operated by the aircraft type. Passengers impacted by the disruption are being offered rebooking options or refunds, the airline said, adding that safety remains its top priority. Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated an investigation to determine how the baggage container ended up on the taxiway and was ingested by the engine.

Air India plane bound for Singapore suffers technical glitch, returns to Delhi