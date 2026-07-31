/India waiting for Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman’s visit, says envoy Trivedi

New Delhi: India is “waiting” for Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to visit New Delhi, the newly appointed Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, said on Wednesday after meeting with senior Bangladeshi ministers.

“We are anxiously waiting for the Honourable Prime Minister of Bangladesh’s visit to India, and I’m sure in the near future it will happen. We are very hopeful, and we are all looking forward to that,” Trivedi told reporters in Dhaka.

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The remarks came after Trivedi held separate courtesy calls on Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. India has extended invite to PM Rahman to visit the country to attend the BRICS summit in September. The invitation is extended as Bangladesh is the chair of the BIMSTEC grouping.

Trivedi expressed satisfaction with the discussions. “I’m going very happy from here, and I’m very grateful that the honourable ministers gave me so much time,” he said. He highlighted the recent easing of visa restrictions, noting that both countries had opened up visas “for the mutual benefits of people of India and Bangladesh”.

“This relationship is historical. We share not only the borders, but the history, culture, and the dreams,” Trivedi said.

He emphasised a people-to-people foundation for future ties, pointing to shared interests in culture, music and cricket. “I am looking forward to a relationship which is absolutely the foundation of which is the mutual benefit from people to people, from both sides.... This is just the beginning.”

On issues such as the sharing of Teesta river waters, the High Commissioner struck an optimistic note. “No problem which cannot be sorted out with the mutual understanding. Ultimately, at the end of the day, it is people. From people to people, whatever is beneficial to both the democracies and the people.”

He added that working groups on bilateral matters, including water treaties, would continue their efforts. Progress on such issues, he suggested, could advance once the Bangladeshi prime minister visits India. “There is no issue which cannot be sorted out... whatever is beneficial to both the people, it definitely will happen once the honourable prime minister visits India.”

The outreach comes as New Delhi and Dhaka seek to stabilise and rebuild ties that faced strains during Bangladesh’s interim administration after the political upheaval of 2024. Cricket, once a strong cultural bridge, was among the areas affected, with no Bangladeshi players featuring in the 2026 Indian Premier League.