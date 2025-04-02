OpenAI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sam Altman on Wednesday (April 2) praised India for its AI adoption, saying that the country is "outpacing the world".

Advertisment

Altman said that what's happening in India right now is "amazing to watch".

"what's happening with ai adoption in India right now is amazing to watch. We love to see the explosion of creativity--India is outpacing the world," OpenAI chief posted on X.

Also read: Studio Ghibli-style images: AI tools other than ChatGPT to transform your photos for free

Advertisment

what's happening with ai adoption in india right now is amazing to watch.



we love to see the explosion of creativity--india is outpacing the world. — Sam Altman (@sama) April 2, 2025

On Tuesday, Altman also reshared a post by "MyGovIndia", where they posted Ghibli-styled images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump.

The OpenAI CEO posted an emoji of the Indian flag on the reshared post.

Advertisment

This week, the OpenAI CEO announced a significant update to OpenAI's ChatGPT platform, launching a new-image generation feature, available to all users.

The feature, which lets users transform their photos into stunning Studio Ghibli-inspired artwork, has been going viral on social media.

Also read: Is the ‘Ghibli’ trend safe, or a risky obsession?

Earlier in February, Altman had billed India as an important market not just for AI, but for OpenAI too.

Altman, while sharing a dais with Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi, said India was the second biggest market for the company and that Open AI had tripled its users here in the last year.

Altman said India is an incredibly important market for AI in general, for OpenAI in particular.

"It's our second biggest market. Tripled users here last year, but mostly see what people in India are building with AI at all levels of the stack, chips, models, you know, all of the incredible applications. I think India should be doing everything. I think India should be one of the leaders of the AI revolution," he said.

Also read: 'OpenAI not for sale': Sam Altman calls Elon Musk 'competitor who is not able to beat us'

(With inputs from agencies)