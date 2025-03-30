Netizens are on a spree to create their Studio Ghibli avatar using ChatGPT-4o. In this rush to make the most of the trend, many users worldwide have tried their luck with this creative filter. With an immense load on the system, OpenAI's ChatGPT was down for 30 minutes. The analytical report of what went wrong is yet ti be released. But even before the outage, Sam Altman, the chief executive, had been asking users to go easy; he said, 'Our GPUs are melting.'

In his tweet, Altman wrote, "Can y'all please chill on generating images this is insane our team needs sleep."

can yall please chill on generating images this is insane our team needs sleep — Sam Altman (@sama) March 30, 2025

"It's super fun seeing people love images in ChatGPT. But our GPUs are melting. We are going to temporarily introduce some rate limits while we work on making it more efficient. Hopefully won't be long! ChatGPT free tier will get 3 generations per day soon."

This filter, introduced by ChatGPT, is reimagining people in Hayao Miyazaki's style. These attractive artworks are based on hand-drawn animation style by the artist, whose work ffeatured in Oscar-winning films such as 'The Boy and the Heron' and 'Spirited Away'.

The Japanese animator Miyazaki is not a huge fan of AI. In the past he had made it clear that AI is one such technology that he doesn't want his work to be associated with. Looks like if there is one person who is not affected by the outage then it would be the creator of Studio Ghibli.