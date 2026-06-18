/India at G7: Trade agreements, AI collaboration and high level diplomacy among key takeaways for New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France for the 2026 G7 Summit in Évian les Bains combined high-level diplomacy, strategic economic engagements and new technology initiatives, as India sought to strengthen ties with major global powers while championing the interests of the Global South.

During the summit, Modi addressed key global challenges ranging from economic inequality and maritime security to artificial intelligence and international cooperation. He also held a series of bilateral meetings with world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, US President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, UK PM Kier Starmer, and others.

Modi calls for trust-based partnerships and maritime security

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Addressing the G7 outreach session on rebuilding international solidarity, Modi said the world was facing a shortage of trust rather than resources and stressed that "mutual trust is the most important strategic asset today."

He urged countries to move beyond traditional donor-recipient relationships and adopt partnerships based on equality and shared growth.

"India believes that the true test of partnership is not what we build for others, but what we enable others to build for themselves."

The Prime Minister also highlighted concerns over maritime security and freedom of navigation. Referring to recent incidents involving Indian seafarers in the Gulf of Oman, he called on nations to ensure safe sea lanes and protect those working on global shipping routes.

Key bilateral meetings

In talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, both leaders agreed to establish a High-Level Mechanism aimed at doubling bilateral trade within five years. They also pushed for the early implementation of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement.

The two countries expanded cooperation in defence, space technology and innovation, with a greater focus on co-designing, co-developing and co-producing advanced platforms. They also agreed to deepen collaboration in human spaceflight and space situational awareness.

During his meeting with US President Donald Trump, which comes after nearly 16 months and strained ties, Modi welcomed diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring stability in West Asia. The leaders reviewed progress under the India-US COMPACT initiative covering defence and technology cooperation.

Both sides also expressed satisfaction over progress on an interim Bilateral Trade Agreement, with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer expected to visit India to help conclude negotiations soon.

Modi's meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney marked another significant development. The two leaders committed to concluding the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement by the end of 2026 and welcomed progress in energy-related trade, including LPG, LNG and metallurgical coal.

India and Canada also agreed to begin negotiations on a General Security of Information Agreement (GSOIA) to strengthen intelligence and defence cooperation.

India launches major AI and innovation initiatives

India-France Innovation Roadmap 2030: A key outcome of the visit was the launch of the India-France Innovation Roadmap 2030, which places artificial intelligence at the centre of the strategic partnership between the two countries. The initiative focuses on trusted AI, ethical use of emerging technologies, privacy-preserving data frameworks and online child safety. Both countries agreed to support the development of AI systems aligned with democratic values and human rights.

India-France InnoXchange Bridge: India and France also operationalised the India-France InnoXchange Bridge, connecting leading Indian academic institutions and startups with French technology and aerospace organisations. The initiative was advanced alongside VivaTech 2026 in Paris, where India participated as the official AI Country Partner.

Raisina Americas: Another major announcement was the launch of Raisina Americas, a new platform created jointly by India and Canada to strengthen diplomacy, innovation and security cooperation across the Americas.

Canada's IORA Dialogue Partnership: India also extended support for Canada to become a Dialogue Partner of the Indian Ocean Rim Association, a move aimed at strengthening maritime cooperation and supply chain resilience.