Increasing coronavirus infection rate worse in pandemic till now: WHO chief

As several countries are facing a surge in coronavirus cases, the World Health Organization chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has expressed concern.

Talking about the increasing rate of infection, he said "cases and deaths are continuing to increase at worrying rates" and claimed this is the highest rate so far in the pandemic.

He raised these concerns while addressing a briefing on growing coronavirus cases in Papua New Guinea (PNG) and the western Pacific region.

"While these numbers are still small than other countries, the increase is sharp and WHO is very concerned about the potential for a much larger epidemic," Tedros said.

Cases have been alarmingly increasing in Papua New Guinea, owing to poor health infrastructure. This has raised concerns about the poor living conditions of the area too.

PNG health minister Jelta Wong also said the authorities have been facing problems in convincing people to wear masks and maintain social distance as people still refuse to believe the deadly virus exists.