Germany in grip of third wave: Angela Merkel warns amid coronavirus surge

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged the German parliament to pass a bill that will grant her government powers to impose a lockdown and curfew.

Noting the alarming increase in cases, Merkel warned that Germany was looking at a "third wave" which could turn out to be deadlier than past.

Also read | Pfizer CEO says third dose of COVID vaccine 'likely' needed within 12 months

"The nationwide emergency brake is overdue because even if it is difficult to hear again today the situation is serious," she "And we must all take it seriously too. The third wave of the pandemic has our country firmly in its grip," she said.

Merkel also claimed that citizens are in favour of introducing stricter measures to contain the widespread coronavirus.

This came as Germany recorded 25,831 new cases of coronavirus and 247 deaths within 24 hours, as per the Robert Koch Institute disease control centre.

She also worried about the increasing number of patients in the ICUs and said the health care workers have been sending distress calls.

"Who are we to ignore their pleas?," she said talking about rising ICU admissions. "We cannot be permitted to leave the doctors and nurses alone."