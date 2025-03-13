The children of Israeli hostage, Omri Miran, held captive by Hamas, urged the US President Donald Trump to ensure the safe release of their father from the captivity of the Palestinian militant group.

Miran is one of the 59 hostages who are yet to be freed by Hamas after over a year of being in captivity.

Out of the 59 hostages still being held, only 24 are believed to be alive, including 47-year-old Omri Miran. Miran's release has been put on hold as Israel and Hamas continue negotiating the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal.

His wife, Lishi Lavi-Miran, shared a video featuring their children holding posters they drew in support of their father. Taking her plea to the highest level, Lavi-Miran tagged President Trump, urging him to intervene and ensure Omri's safe release from Hamas captivity.

“Dear Donald Trump, my daughters talk about you all the time—they know you’re the one who brings daddies home to their kids,” she wrote.

“Please help us bring Omri and all the hostages back to their families. We are counting on you. Thank you, POTUS!” Lavi-Miran added.

Dear @realDonaldTrump, my daughters talk about you all the time—they know you’re the one who brings daddies home to their kids.



Please help us bring Omri and all the hostages back to their families. We are counting on you. Thank you, @POTUS! pic.twitter.com/fmHRa7c7v7 — Lishay Miran-Lavi (@LishayLM) March 10, 2025

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is in Qatar, mediating talks between Israel and Hamas for the next phase of Gaza ceasefire.

Israel has proposed extending the current truce by 60 days in exchange for the release of 10 living hostages.

Hamas is pushing for a more lasting peace, calling for a permanent ceasefire. To make this happen, they're urging the US, Qatar, and Egypt, who are mediating the negotiations, to bring Israel to the negotiating table.

"We call on mediators in Egypt and Qatar, as well as the guarantors in the US administration, to ensure that the occupation complies with the agreement and proceeds with the second phase according to the agreed-upon terms," Hamas spokesperson, Hazem Qassem, told news agency AFP.

(With inputs from agencies)