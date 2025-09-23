/In Beijing, US lawmakers push for Boeing’s return to China market amid high-stakes talks

A group of US lawmakers is in Beijing this week to discuss a potential agreement that could see China purchasing hundreds of Boeing jets, as per Representative Adam Smith, a Democrat from Washington. At a press conference on Tuesday (September 23), Smith highlighted the significance of the deal, noting its importance to the US president.

The deal in question involves Boeing selling up to 500 jets to China, a potential breakthrough for the company, which has faced challenges in securing orders from China due to the strained US-China trade relations. A report from Bloomberg last month revealed Boeing’s efforts to revive sales in China’s massive aviation market, which has largely been stagnant for several years. Smith, who is leading the bipartisan delegation, remarked on the long gap since Boeing aircraft have been sold in China, expressing optimism about the company’s prospects. "We want to see that deal through and support a good product," he was quoted as saying.

David Purdue, the US Ambassador to China, suggested that the negotiations were nearing their final stages and described the deal as a key priority. Purdue also mentioned his recent visit to Boeing’s assembly plant in Tianjin, a city near Beijing, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen trade ties. The visit by the US delegation is the first of its kind since 2019, following a period of escalating tensions between the two countries, which were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The discussions also align with recent conversations between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, as both countries seek to improve relations beyond the current trade truce.

In addition to trade, the delegation has also focused on defense and security issues. During their meetings, lawmakers raised concerns about nuclear weapons and the need for enhanced military dialogue between the two countries. Smith emphasised the importance of managing these issues to avoid inadvertent conflict, given the growing arsenals on both sides. Smith, who chairs the House Armed Services Committee, has long been involved in defense policy and sees the dialogue with China as a crucial element of US national security strategy.