In a bid to combat online abuse, Twitter to limit replies

In a bid to control abuse and harassment on Twitter, the social media giant on Thursday announced to limit the 'reply' option on its platform.

The new feature will allow users to control who can reply to their tweets, Twitter said at the annual CES tech conference.

According to the plan, laid out by Twitter at the conference, users will be able to choose four different settings for replies, Global, which would allow anyone to respond. Then the second setting will be Group, which would allow replies from people a user followed or mentioned; third will be Panel, or people mentioned in a tweet, and Statement, or no replies at all.

The company will start testing the feature early this year and it will be launched globally in the later part of the year.

"We want to help people feel safe participating in the conversation on Twitter by giving them more control over the conversations they start," the company said in a tweet.

Social media firms are under pressure to address harassment on their sites, which often occurs in unsolicited replies targeting women and minorities, and Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey has promised since 2018 to increase the "health" of public conversation.

The company had launched a feature late last year allowing users to hide certain replies on their tweets as a part of its efforts to clean up abusive content and make the social media platform more user-friendly.

