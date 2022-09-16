IIM-B bags fifth spot in Bloomberg's Asia Pacific rankings for best business school

Bloomberg Businessweek has released the rankings for best business schools around the world, and The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Bengaluru in on the fifth place in the Asia-Pacific rankings. Shanghai University of Finance and Economics took the top spot in the region.

A few days back, the institute was declared India's best business school for Masters students by British daily Financial Times in its annual Masters in Management (MiM) list. IIM (B) was ranked 31 in the FT rankings and placed ahead of schools from France, Germany, the United States and United Kingdom, and Denmark.

The Financial Times also noted the average weighted salary of an IIM (Bangalore) graduate is $US144,178 dollars per annum.

Bloomberg Businessweek ranked 117 MBA programs around the world. Stanford was again the top-ranked US business school, with The University of Chicago’s Booth school tied with Harvard Business School for second place. In Europe, IMD, the International Institute for Management Development in Lausanne, Switzerland, topped the rankings once again.

The results were based on surveys done among students, alumni, and recruiters, as well as compensation and employment data.

