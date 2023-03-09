'I hate Trump passionately': Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson's feelings about ex-US prez revealed

American television host and Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson passionately hates former United States President Donald Trump. This was mentioned in private text messages which surfaced on Tuesday (March 7) amid hundreds of pages of court filings in the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed against Fox News by Dominion Voting Systems.

Carlson, who praised Trump on Fox News several times, now hates him. The private text messages show that the television host was harshly critical of Trump.

“I hate him (Trump) passionately. … I can’t handle much more of this,” Carlson said in a text to an unnamed colleague on January 4, 2021, two days before the Capitol attack.

And in a November 2020 conversation, Carlson said that Trump's decision to snub Joe Biden's inauguration was so destructive. Carlson added that Trump's post-election behaviour was disgusting and that he was trying to look away, CNN reported on Wednesday.

On Trump's presidency, Carlson said “That’s the last four years. We’re all pretending we’ve got a lot to show for it because admitting what a disaster it’s been is too tough to digest. But come on. There isn’t really an upside to Trump.”

Dominion is suing Fox News for allegedly damaging the voting company and American institutions by promoting false claims of election rigging to the news channel's audience following the 2020 presidential election.

The news channel has denied any defamation and has accused Dominion Voting Systems of dishonesty. According to a statement, Fox News said that the voting company was caught "red-handed" using more distortions and misinformation in their PR campaign to smear the channel and trample on free speech and freedom of the press, a report by the Global News on Wednesday said.

“We already know they will say and do anything to try to win this case, but to twist and even misattribute quotes to the highest levels of our company is truly beyond the pale,” Fox News added.

