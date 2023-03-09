Biden slams Republicans for playing down Jan 6 Capitol attack

United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday said that Republicans should be ashamed of themselves for supporting Fox News' attempt to play down the seriousness of the Capitol attack that took place on January 6, 2021, after a mob of Donald Trump's supporters gathered outside the Congress.

"More than 140 officers were injured on Jan 6. I've said before: How dare anyone diminish or deny the hell they went through?" tweeted Biden. "I hope House Republicans feel ashamed for what was done to undermine our law enforcement,” he said.

Biden extended his support to the Capitol Hill police, whose chief has claimed that Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson manipulated the video footage of the Capitol attack after Trump faced defeat in the elections.

Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger, in a statement, said that Carlson's show aired this week was "filled with offensive and misleading conclusions”.

The January 6 Capitol attack saw supporters of Trump, who were fed for weeks by Trump himself that the elections were unfair, breaking their way through police lines and roaming inside Congress.

Because of the assault, the constitutional process for certifying Biden's election victory was paused, while many lawmakers ran away, fearing for their lives.

Carlson stated he hates Trump 'passionately'

New court filings have revealed that Fox News host Tucker Carlson, in a text message after the elections held in 2020, said that he "passionately hated" Donald Trump.

The messages sent by Carlson to a colleague in January 2021 emerged in the defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News. The network has been accused of promoting baseless reports of vote-rigging in the election.

According to the latest filings, Carlson expressed his dislike for Trump two days before his supporters stormed the US Capitol.

"We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can't wait. I hate him passionately," he said.

"That's the last four years. We're all pretending we've got a lot to show for it, because admitting what a disaster it's been is too tough to digest. But come on. There isn't really an upside to Trump,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

