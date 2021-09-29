'I am here': Drunk Turkish man joins search party for himself 

According to a bizarre new tale, a Turkish guy who went missing in a forest ended up joining the hunt for himself.

Beyhan Mutlu, 50, of Bursa's northern province, was reported missing on Tuesday when he wandered out inebriated in the forest from his group of friends, according to the Daily Sabah.

Mutlu ended up joining a group of volunteers who were assisting authorities in their search for him, according to the site.

Mutlu seemed perplexed when the volunteers began chanting his name, and inquired who they were looking for, according to Turkish news channel NTV.

He reportedly assured them, "I am here."

According to the news sites, when authorities discovered the man had formed his own search party, they gave him a lift home.

