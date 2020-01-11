Hungary announces free fertility treatment to couples in a bid to boost its declining population

In a bid to boost its declining population, the Hungarian Prime Minister has announced that the government will provide free fertility treatment to childless couples.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban made the announcement earlier this week. His government has already taken over as many as six fertility clinics that will provide free IVF treatment to couples starting February 1.

Hungarian families with four or more children already receive some tax exemption. PM Orban is now mulling over the idea to extend tax exemptions to families with three children.

Hungary's population has been dwindling for over four decades now. PM Orban, a right-wing leader, advocates 'procreation over immigration' policy and wants to look at ways closer to home for boosting population than calling for more migrants to settle in.

Hungary has a population of around 9.8 million which is expected to drop to around 8 million by 2050.

PM Orban hopes the fertility drive would add additional 4,000 births to the country's population in the next two years.