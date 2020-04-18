'Hug it out': Facebook brings new emojis in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

Now other than hitting like and expressing other feelings, Facebook is now offering a "hug" too in a bid for sharing people's support in times of coronavirus pandemic.

From next week, users can also hit a "hug" button in posts which will look like a yellow cartoon face with arms holding a heart.

"We're launching new care reactions on Facebook app and Messenger as a way for people to share their support with one another during this unprecedented time," spokesperson Alexandru Voica said in a series of tweets on Friday.

"We hope these reactions give people additional ways to show their support during the #COVID19 crisis."

After the "Like" button getting much success, Facebook included in the list various other buttons for expressing feelings such as awe, sadness, anger, among others.

Voica added that the new emoji "will start rolling out next week globally and you can use it to react to posts, comments, images, videos, or other content on the app and Facebook.com,"

The use of Facebook and its other services has significantly increased around the world as billions are under lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic and social media provides a way for people to stay connected.

(With AFP inputs)

