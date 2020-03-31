Facebook pledges $100 million to support news outlets suffering due to COVID-19 pandemic

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg yesterday announced a $100 million support package for journalists who are suffering owing to the coronavirus induced lockdowns.

Zuckerberg has pledged help to local news outlets, and has promised an additional $25 million through the Facebook Journalism Project. Furthermore, $75 million have been sanctioned to assist journalists in marketing during the pandemic.

“As part of our efforts to support the news ecosystem and make sure everyone has access to accurate and timely information, we’re investing $100 million in new funds to support journalists, especially focused on local news,” Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.

“Right now journalists are working under very difficult conditions to keep their communities informed and many news organizations are struggling due to the economic impact of the outbreak,” Zuckerberg added.

“Local news is especially hard hit, so we’re committing $25 million for emergency grant funding through the Facebook Journalism Project and another $75 million in marketing spend to support journalists and news organizations covering the crisis”, he added.

“This new emergency program is in addition to the $300 million we’ve committed to supporting news and local news in particular, over the next few years. We’re hoping this will support many journalists through this period so they can continue doing their critical work of keeping all of us informed,” Zuckerberg further said.

Besides helping journalists, Facebook has initiated other projects to assist the war against coronavirus. These include a $100 million programme which includes cash grants and advertising credits to assist small businesses that are suffering.



Additionally, within its operations, the company has given a $1000 bonus to 45,000 employees to provide assistance during the pandemic.

The aim of the programme is to assist journalists in carrying out their jobs during a precarious situation, as echoed by Campbell Brown, the Vice President of Facebook Global News Partnerships.

“We’re building on this work and will direct a portion of these funds to publishers most in need in the hardest hit countries. The first round of these grants went to 50 local newsrooms in the US and Canada,” Brown wrote.

“If people needed more proof that local journalism is a vital public service, they’re getting it now. And while almost all businesses are facing adverse financial effects from this crisis, we recognise we’re in a more privileged position than most and we want to help,” Brown wrote.

Given the nature of COVID-19, healthcare workers, emergency responders, and journalists come in direct contact with people carrying the disease. This poses a health risk, so it makes sense why Facebook would help out the media fraternity. It also echoes the company's newly found interest in news curation.