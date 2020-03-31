Coronavirus death toll in United States surges past 3,000

The death toll due to coronavirus in the United States surged past 3,000 on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University virus tracker.

The US now has 3,008 confirmed deaths with 163,429 people infected with COVID-19. President Trump on Monday had said that the death toll would peak around Easter with the situation likely to get better by "June 1".

The US president had annouced he would be unveiling "social distancing" measures in the wake of the rising death toll due to the virus.

On Monday, he said the measures would be tough, asserting that,"the guidelines will be very much as they are, maybe even toughened up a little bit."

"Every one of us has a role to play in winning this war. Every citizen, family, and business can make the difference in stopping the virus. This is our shared patriotic duty. Challenging times are ahead for the next 30 days and this is a very vital 30 days," Trump said.

Trump said his administration would take a look at a suggestion from former Food and Drugs Commissioner Scott Gottlieb that all Americans wear a mask when out in public to help halt the spread of the virus.

"After we get back into gear ... I could see something like that happening for a period of time, but I would hope it would be a very limited period of time," he said.

The US president also informed that the United States had begun acquiring personal protective equipment from overseas.