Doctors across the United States had written an open letter to Trump as the US president declared on Monday that he would be issuing guidlines on "social distancing".

Over 800,000 physicians had signed a letter on Friday pleading the US president not to reopen businesses by April 12 as the death toll due to the coronavirus outbreak continues to rise in the country, which is now set to be reserved with Trump declaring that the peak deaths may happen around Easter in the US.

The doctors called on Trump to encourage Americans to continue practicing "social distancing" amid rising cases of coronavirus infections in the country.

This statement from 800,000 physicians asks Trump to not lift social distancing restrictions until public health and medical experts properly assess because it would "gravely jeopardize the health of all Americans and extend the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The letter addressed to both Trump and US vice president Trump said "we need your leadership in supporting science-based recommendations on social distancing."

"Our societies have closely adhered to these measures by moving our staff to fulltime telework and canceling in-person meetings."

"These actions have helped to keep physicians and other health professionals in healthcare facilities, including hospitals and reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19," the doctors said in the letter.

"Federal, state and local governments should only set a date for lifting nationwide social distancing restrictions consistent with assessments of public health and medical experts," the letter added.

"Lifting restrictions will sooner will gravely jeopardize the health of all Americans and extend the devastation of COVID-19 pandemic," the physicians asserted.

