Coronavirus death toll crosses 33,000 worldwide, over 721,800 infected

According to Johns Hopkins Univesity coronavirus centre, the global death due to the virus reached over 33,000 on Monday with over 721, 800 cases of infection worldwide.

Also Read: Easter should be the peak number, says Trump on coronavirus death toll in US

In Italy, the death toll reached a 10,799 with Spain losing 6,803 lives to the virus.

Europe has been hit hardest due to the virus with over two-thirds of the deaths from coronavirus recorded from the continent.

Watch Video:

Spain recorded most deaths in the last 24 hours with 838 deaths, followed by 756 in Italy and 460 in the US. In France, 2,606 people have died to the virus with 40,174 infected.

Europe has recorded 382,943 cases and 23,864 deaths so far with the number continuing to climb.

Also Read: Princess Maria Teresa of Spain becomes first royal to die from COVID-19

China's Hubei which was the epicenter of the virus recorded a drop in deaths. China - excluding Hong Kong and Macau - has to date declared 3,300 deaths and 82,133 cases, with 75,583 recoveries. It recorded five new deaths over the past 24 hours.

In Iran, 2,640 people have died due to the virus with 38,309 infected. On Saturday, Bolivia, Mali, New Zealand, Syria and Uruguay reported first deaths due to the virus.

In Asia, 105,573 cases and 3,792 deaths have been reported with the Middle-East confirming 47,310 cases and 2,727 deaths so far.

The US and Canada together accounted for 138,880 cases with 2,414 deaths with cases in the United States climbing fast.