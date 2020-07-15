How China is suppressing voices of criticism both at home and abroad

China is suppressing the voices of criticism both at home and abroad. But with so many voices now speaking out against the communist party, it is getting harder for Xi Jinping to hide them all.

Dong wuyuan, a Chinese activist who lives in Australia, claims she is being hunted by China. Her Twitter account has become a headache for Beijing after she criticized and mocked Xi.

Dong wuyan uses a pseudonym to tweet and she hasn’t revealed her real identity. But, the Chinese authorities identified her and managed to track her parents down.

The a policeman made a video call to Wuyuan and threatened her while sitting right next to her parents. The idea was to show her that the Chinese state has reached her parents and if the criticism continues, they will suffer..

Dissidents are hunted and threatened over video calls. Wuyuan recorded this video call and the clip was aired on an Australian news network.

The communist party of china is paranoid about internal stability. A protest means a challenge to their grip on power. However, there are growing number of protests in the country but the press doesn't report them.

According to one report, there were 30, 000 events of social unrest in 2015. Another group of researchers identified some 1, 36, 000 protests from 2010 to 2017.

China Labour Bulletin is a Hong Kong based NGO that tracks strikes by workers in china and hey have found 340 incidents of protests in the last six months. China Labour Bulletin says worker protests are on the rise and June was the worst month of the year as 89 strikes were recorded.

This is what China is trying to hide. The communist party is anxious about social unrest. It downplays the protests and goes after the critics just to hide its own failings.