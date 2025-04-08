Microsoft sent an internal memo to employees after Vaniya Agarwal and Ibtihal Aboussad were seen protesting against the company's leadership during the 50th anniversary celebration. The memo highlights how the two women's actions were “hostile, unprovoked, and highly inappropriate.”

As reported by news outlet CNBC, the internal memo includes how Aboussad could have raised her concerns "confidentially with your manager, or with Global Employee Relations. Instead, you chose to intentionally disrupt the speech of Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman."

Agarwal and Aboussad, who are a part of a campaign name 'No Azure for Apartheid', had planned the protest as they did not align with the company's mission.

Aboussad interrupted the AI CEO's speech, she said, "Mustafa, shame on you. You claim that you care about using AI for good but Microsoft sells AI weapons to the Israeli military. Fifty-thousand people have died and Microsoft powers this genocide in our region."

Meanwhile, Agarwal spoke up when Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, also on stage, were Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer. She was heard saying, “I’m a Microsoft worker and I do not consent... 50,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been murdered with Microsoft technology. How dare you? Shame on all of you for celebrating on their blood."

What is 'No Azure For Apartheid'?

'No Azure For Apartheid', a movement to end all Azure contracts and partnerships with the Israeli military and government. The following is their demand:

IOF Off Azure

Disclose all ties

Call for a ceasefire

Protect employees and uphold free speech

The website states, "As Microsoft employees of conscience, we refuse to be complicit in these grave violations of international law and Microsoft’s own commitments through our labor. Every person must truly mean every person, including Palestinian people. We refuse to remain complicit as Microsoft continues to stay silent and profit off of the violence and oppression that Palestinians face daily."

