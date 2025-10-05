Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that, in the coming days of the Sukkot holiday, he hopes to be able to announce the return of all the living hostages and the fallen in a single phase, even while the Israeli military remains deep inside the Gaza Strip. In a statement to the Israeli media, Netanyahu again thanked Trump for his support. The PM said that Israeli negotiators will finalise the details of the release of the captives, and added that they will be working on a timeline under Trump’s Gaza plan. Speaking in Hebrew from Jerusalem, Netanyahu emphasised that the US proposal includes the demilitarisation of Hamas. “We are on the brink of a very great achievement,” he said.

“That (the demilitarisation of Hamas) will be achieved either through Trump’s proposal, or through Israeli military action,” Netanyahu said. “But in all cases, this will be achieved,” he asserted.

“What brought about the change in the position of Hamas was nothing but the military and political pressure that we exerted,” Netanyahu stated.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“We were able to pressure Hamas. Hamas has no choice but to accept the plan. Despite all pressure we did not give up,” the PM said.

“I thank my friend Trump for the support. I coordinated with President Trump and his team a political move that changed the situation. Instead of isolating Israel, Hamas is the one isolated,” Netanyahu said.

‘Negotiating delegation headed by Dermer to leave for Egypt’

“I have instructed the negotiating delegation headed by Dermer to leave for Egypt and negotiate. Our goal is to conduct negotiations within a few days,” the Israeli PM said while referring to Ron Dermer, Israel’s Minister of Strategic Affairs.

The Israeli PM added that had the war ended earlier, Israel could not have achieved the end of the Assad regime and the existential threat of nuclear bombs and ballistic missiles from Iran.

In the second stage, Hamas will give up its weapons, either through Trump’s path or through the military path, he added.

Addressing the people of Israel, Netanyahu said, “Everything we have achieved, we have achieved thanks to all of you.”

“Together, we have pushed back our enemy’s plans of destruction. From Gaza to Rafah, from Beirut to Damascus, from Yemen to Tehran, together we have achieved great achievements. From victory to victory, we are changing the face of the Middle East.”

Ben-Gvir and Smotrich oppose deal

PM Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting with the National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich before the address. Ben-Gvir later released a statement saying he would leave the government if Hamas were to continue to exist, but only after the release of all the hostages.

“Alongside the important goal of freeing the hostages, the main objective of the war, which stems from the October 7 massacre carried out by the Hamas monsters, is that the terrorist organization Hamas cannot remain in existence. It must be destroyed,” he said.

“The Prime Minister’s decision to halt the attack in Gaza and conduct negotiations for the first time not under fire is a grave mistake,” said Smotrich.

WATCH: US oil companies named as new targets in Houthi war