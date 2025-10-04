/Gaza war to end soon? As Trump pushes for peace in Strip, here’s a timeline of how we got here

US President Donald Trump issued a warning to the Palestinian militant group Hamas, saying that it "must move quickly, or else all bets will be off." Taking to his social media platform Truth Social on Saturday (October 4), the American president wrote, “I appreciate that Israel has temporarily stopped the bombing to give the Hostage release and Peace Deal a chance to be completed.

Hamas must move quickly, or else all bets will be off. I will not tolerate delay, which many think will happen, or any outcome where Gaza poses a threat again. Let’s get this done, FAST. Everyone will be treated fairly!” he wrote on his social media platform Truth Social."

Trump on Friday (Oct 3) welcomed the acceptance statement by Hamas on his Gaza peace plan and urged Israel to stop the bombing of Gaza immediately. On his Truth Social platform, Trump said that Hamas' statement is proof that they are ready for “lasting peace.”

Stating that it would be “too dangerous” to bomb Gaza right now, the US President urged Israel to stop immediately so that all hostages are out safely. He also added that America is ready to take the negotiations further, adding that this is necessary for the peace of the entire region.

As the Gaza war seems to reach an end, as claimed by Trump and some officials, here's a timeline of the 3-year-long war in the Palestinian Strip.

October 7, 2023: Hamas launched an attack on Israel in which about 1,200 people were killed and 250 people were held hostage by the Palestinian group.

October 8, 2023: Hezbollah in Lebanon fired missiles at Israel in support of Gaza.

October 13, 2023: Israel ordered residents to evacuate Gaza City as it prepared for a major offensive.

October 27, 2023: Israeli ground forces entered Gaza.

November 15, 2023: Israeli troops raided Al Shifa, Gaza’s biggest hospital.

November 21, 2023: The first ceasefire freed 105 Israeli hostages and 240 Palestinian detainees.

January 26, 2024: The International Court of Justice told Israel to prevent genocide in Gaza.

Feb 29, 2024: Gaza’s health ministry said deaths had crossed 30,000.

March 7, 2024: US President Joe Biden announced a floating pier to deliver aid.

June 23, 2024: Netanyahu declared the “intense fighting phase” over but said the war continued.

July 27, 2024: Hezbollah attacked Israel-occupied Golan Heights, killing 12 children.

August 1, 2024: Israel killed Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif.

October 16, 2024: Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was killed in Rafah.

November 27, 2024: Israel and Hezbollah announced a ceasefire on the Lebanon front.

December 2, 2024: Then President-elect Trump threatened Hamas to release hostages before his inauguration.

January 15, 2025: A US-brokered ceasefire was announced.

January 19, 2025: Ceasefire came into effect on the eve of Trump’s inauguration.

March 18, 2025: Israel resumed bombings, accusing Hamas of violating the truce.

May 26, 2025: A US-Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation began operations in Rafah.

July 2, 2025: Trump announced Israel’s agreement to a 60-day ceasefire.

September 16, 2025: The United Nations said Israel was committing genocide.