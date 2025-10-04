/‘Must move quickly, or....’: Trump warns Hamas, says will ‘not tolerate’ any delay in Gaza peace plan

US President Donald Trump issued a warning to the Palestinian militant group Hamas, saying that it "must move quickly, or else all bets will be off." Taking to his social media platform Truth Social on Saturday (October 4), the American president wrote, “I appreciate that Israel has temporarily stopped the bombing in order to give the Hostage release and Peace Deal a chance to be completed. Hamas must move quickly, or else all bets will be off. I will not tolerate delay, which many think will happen, or any outcome where Gaza poses a threat again. Let’s get this done, FAST. Everyone will be treated fairly!” he wrote on his social media platform Truth Social."