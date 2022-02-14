Hong Kong overwhelmed by Covid wave’s 'onslaught', says leader Carrie Lam

At a time when the Covid situation is easing around the world, Hong Kong seems to be in a tight spot as the infections have been rising unabatedly.

The city is getting overwhelmed by the "onslaught", its leader said on Monday.

Over the past two weeks, the daily infections have multiplied 13 times. At the start of February, it was about 100 cases and on February 13, it touched 1,300.

Also Read: With Covid witnessing downturn, 'Carnival of hope' begins in Venice

The authorities are scrambling to control the deepening outbreak.

In a statement on Monday over the soaring of cases, Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam said that her administration would coordinate with Chinese officials to tackle the "aggravating situation".

China has also said that it would help the city with testing, quarantine, treatment and securing resources, such as rapid antigen kits, protective gear, fresh vegetables, etc.

Also Read | France: Covid restrictions eased for vaccinated British travellers

On Monday, the city is due to report around 1,530 COVID-19 cases, broadcaster TVB said, citing an unidentified source.

"The onslaught of the fifth wave of the epidemic has dealt a heavy blow to Hong Kong and overwhelmed the city's capacity of handling. The situation is highly undesirable and the government feels worried and sorry about it," Lam said.

(With inputs from agencies)