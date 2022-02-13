France: Covid restrictions eased for vaccinated British travellers

France has eased Covid restrictions for British travellers who are fully vaccinated. These travellers will now not be required to undergo Covid tests if they want to go France.

The announcement of relaxation of Covid rules has been made by Guillaume Bazard, the French consul-general in London.

“As of 12 February, tests will no longer be necessary for travellers with a complete vaccination schedule traveling from the UK to France. Our website will be updated as soon as further details are published,” he said on Twitter.

There were hints of relaxation in travel rules earlier this week. France's Europe minister, Clement Beaune had suggested that requirement of Covid test for fully vaccinated British travellers would be done away with.

Before the relaxation, people travelling to France from outside the European Union, including from UK, had to present a negative Covid test taken 48 hours before. Even fully vaccinated travellers had to present such test results.

Britain has already ended testing requirement for fully vaccinated incoming travellers. The decision was taken on Friday.

French move has followed a similar easing of Covid rules by Spain. Travel rules for British passengers aged 12 to 17 have been relaxed. Presently, such teenagers who have not received vaccines jabs are allowed to travel to Spain and enter the country.