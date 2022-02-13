With Covid witnessing downturn, 'Carnival of hope' begins in Venice

Marking a slow return to normality, thousands of people revelled at the beginning of the annual Carnival celebrations in Venice on Saturday.  

In recent weeks, the number of new Covid infections has been declining in Italy.  

This year's edition of carnival is titled as "Remember the Future" and will run until March 1. Only a few people could be seen wearing costumes on Saturday.   

To take part in the celebration, around 50,000 people had come to the city, ANSA news agency reported, citing local police.  

"This is the Carnival of hope. Covid is ending and we hope to return to our life as always," said Venice resident Cristian Scalise.

Bombshell in white

A reveller wearing carnival costume in Venice.   
 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Purely Elegant

Revellers wear carnival masks and costumes at the carnival in Venice.   
 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Blast from the past

Guests attend the Minuetto masquerade in the Ridotto halls during the carnival celebrations in Venice.   
 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Picture perfect

A masked reveller wearing a traditional carnival costume takes a picture of another one as the sun sets in St Mark Square during Venice's Carnival on Saturday.  
 

(Photograph:AFP)

From a different angle

A masked reveller wearing a traditional carnival costume poses in St Mark Square during Venice's Carnival. 

(Photograph:AFP)

