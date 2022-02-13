With Covid witnessing downturn, 'Carnival of hope' begins in Venice

Marking a slow return to normality, thousands of people revelled at the beginning of the annual Carnival celebrations in Venice on Saturday.

In recent weeks, the number of new Covid infections has been declining in Italy.

This year's edition of carnival is titled as "Remember the Future" and will run until March 1. Only a few people could be seen wearing costumes on Saturday.

To take part in the celebration, around 50,000 people had come to the city, ANSA news agency reported, citing local police.

"This is the Carnival of hope. Covid is ending and we hope to return to our life as always," said Venice resident Cristian Scalise.