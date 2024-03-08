Hong Kong brings new national security bill which speaks of wiping dissent

A new national security bill was unveiled by Hong Kong on Friday (Mar 8) which proposed a punishment of life imprisonment for committing offences like insurrection and treason.

The bill has raised concern over the declining freedom in the city after a similar law was imposed in Beijing four years ago and successfully curbed dissent in all forms.

The proposed bill will expand the government’s power in eradicating any challenges to the rule if it at all rises in future. The law will also enable targeting external interference, espionage, and protection of state secrets.

Harsher punishment, high penalties dominate national security bill

As per the bill, the law will impose tougher punishment on individuals joining hands with external forces to carry out some illegal acts like sabotage and sedition.

In the wake of Hong Kong leader John Lee's appeal to wrap the legislative process “at full speed,” the debate on the bill will be started by the lawmakers on Friday (Mar 8), in a meeting which has been arranged with an aim to expedite the bill.

It is likely that the bill will pass easily in weeks in a legislature which is filled with Beijing loyalists.

If the bill is passed, those instigating a foreign nation to invade China will also face punishment with life imprisonment being the maximum penalty for committing the offence of treason.

The bill also proposes committing violence in a reckless way and endangering the public safety of the city to be considered as insurrection.

The government further called for harsher penalties for citizens joining hands with foreign forces to commit certain offences.

The maximum penalty suggested for those damaging public infrastructure, like the airport and other public transport, with the intention of threatening national security is imprisonment for 20 years.

However, in this case, those colluding with external forces in doing so can face a life sentence, as per the bill.

In the same way, those committing a sedition offence can be imprisoned for seven years but if they joined hands with an external force, the penalty will be increased to 10 years.