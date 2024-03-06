Hong Kong minister affirms: No social media ban under security law

Hong Kong's Secretary for Justice, Paul Lam, on Wednesday (March 6) addressed concerns regarding the potential ban on social media platforms under the proposed national security law, following a month-long consultation on the "Article 23" legislation.

This legislation aims to target new offenses distinct from the national security law imposed by Beijing in 2020 after widespread democracy protests in the city.

A public consultation document revealed suggestions from citizens, with one proposing the removal of platforms like Facebook and YouTube from the Hong Kong market, while another recommended the banning of messaging apps Telegram and Signal, describing them as a hotbed of crime.

Secretary for Justice Lam assured lawmakers that the city has no intention of prohibiting the existence of social media platforms under the proposed law. He emphasized that the focus is on addressing the use, abuse or misuse of these tools to spread content endangering national security, rather than a blanket ban on social media.

During a legislative meeting, Lam stated, "What we are targeting are the use, abuse, or misuse of these tools to spread speech that can endanger national security. We are not targeting social media per se."

Security chief Chris Tang echoed Lam's sentiments, assuring that the southern Chinese finance hub would not ban specific social media platforms.

Notably, platforms like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and X (formerly Twitter) are accessible in Hong Kong, even though they are blocked in mainland China for regular users.

The Hong Kong government is expected to introduce a draft bill related to the proposed national security law as early as next week. Concerns have been raised by rights workers, foreign businesses and diplomats who fear that the new law may limit the flow of information and further restrict freedom of speech and other rights.

In the context of the 2020 national security law, foreign tech giants, including Google and Facebook operator Meta, have navigated a delicate balance in Hong Kong, with some companies refusing content takedown requests from the government.

Currently, authorities are seeking a court order to ban the protest anthem Glory to Hong Kong, demanding its removal from YouTube and Google search results.