Hezbollah says it targeted five Israeli outposts in disputed Shebaa Farms area

Lebanon’s Hezbollah group, on Saturday (Oct 14), said that it attacked five Israeli outposts in the disputed Shebaa Farms area, situated on the Lebanese-Israeli border, with guided missiles and mortar shells.

The group released a statement saying that the aggression occurred at 3:15 p.m.

Earlier on Friday (Oct 13), the heavily armed Iranian-backed group warned Israel that it is "fully prepared" to join militant group Hamas in the war when the time is right.

"We, as Hezbollah, are contributing to the confrontation and will (continue) to contribute to it within our vision and plan," Hezbollah deputy chief Naim Qassem told a pro-Palestinian rally in Beirut's southern suburbs.

"We are fully prepared, and when the time comes for action, we will take it," he said.

The official's comments coincided with the Iranian foreign minister's visit to Beirut, rebuffing calls for Hezbollah to stay out of the war.

"The behind-the-scenes calls with us by great powers, Arab countries, envoys of the United Nations, directly and indirectly telling us not to interfere will have no effect,", he said adding, "Hezbollah knows its duties perfectly well.

Lebanon blames Israel for missile fire that hit journalists

Lebanon, on Saturday, blamed the Israeli army for the cross-border fire that claimed the life of one journalist and injured nearly six others near the border on Friday.

Israel's military released a statement saying it was looking into the circumstances of the fatal strike.

"We are very sorry for the journalist's death," military spokesman Richard Hecht told a briefing in reference to the Reuters video journalist killed, Issam Abdallah.

On being asked as to who launched the strike, Hecht said that "we are looking into it".

The Lebanese army said in a statement that "the Israeli enemy fired a rocket shell that hit a civilian car belonging to a media team, leading to the death of Issam Abdallah".

Lebanon's foreign ministry also condemned Israel and dubbed the strike a "deliberate killing" and a "crime against freedom of speech and journalism".

(With inputs from agencies)



