Hawaiian Electric says power lines were shut hours before fire broke out, denies Maui lawsuit claims

Hawaiian Electric denied accusations that it was responsible for prompting the devastating wildfires that wreaked havoc in Maui earlier this month saying that the power lines had been shut by the company hours before the fire broke out and claimed the lives of at least 115 people.

Hawaiian Electric claimed that its power lines were responsible for the earlier of two fires that ignited in Lahaina, however, it added that the town was left in shambles by another fire which ignited in the afternoon and could not be contained by the county's fire department.

The claims by Hawaii's electricity company came after Maui County sued it last week over the deadly fire in Lahaina alleging that the destruction could have been avoided if power lines had been shut off.

In a statement, the company's CEO Shelee Kimura said, "We were surprised and disappointed that the County of Maui rushed to court even before completing its own investigation."

Calling the lawsuit filed against it by the county of Maui "factually and legally irresponsible," the utility said that its power lines in West Maui had been shut down for more than six hours prior to the afternoon wildfires that broke out in the area.

"To the extent HECO (Hawaiian Electric Co) has information of a second ignition source, HECO should offer that evidence now. The ultimate responsibility rests with HECO to de-energize, ensure its equipment and systems are properly maintained, and ensure downed power lines are not re-energized," said John Fiske, an attorney representing the county of Maui in the lawsuit.

"Ultimately this will need to be done in court rather than simply via press releases," he added.

Maui County files lawsuit against Hawaii's electricity company

Last week, Maui County had filed a lawsuit against Hawaiian Electric which said that there were several warnings of strong winds from a hurricane nearby, but the company and its subsidiaries negligently kept power lines live.

"These power lines foreseeably ignited the fast-moving, deadly, and destructive Lahaina Fire, which completely destroyed residences, businesses, churches, schools, and historic cultural sites," the lawsuit, filed Thursday, says.

"Defendants knew that the high winds the (National Weather Service) predicted would topple power poles, knock down power lines, and ignite vegetation.

"Defendants also knew that if their overhead electrical equipment ignited a fire, it would spread at a critically rapid rate."

Maui County released a statement saying that it was standing strong with the people and communities of Lahaina and Kula.

"Maui County stands alongside the people and communities of Lahaina and Kula to recover public resource damages and rebuild after these devastating utility-caused fires," it said in a statement.

