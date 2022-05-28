Hacked or busted? Brazil airport screens display porn instead of flight information to travellers

In an apparent hack, an airport in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil faced an embarrassing situation on Friday. What happened was that the electronic displays at the facility started showing pornographic movies on its own instead of advertisements and flight information. The Brazil's airport authority Infraero has reported the matter to the Federal Police. The pornographic display at Santos Dumont airport also made several travellers uncomfortable. Many people were stunned to witness the development while others were busy shielding their kids from watching the adult material. In some video clips, which were being circulated on social media about the incident, people can also be seen laughing at the displays.

The information services have been outsourced to another company, which has also been notified, the airport authority said in a statement.

"We stress that the content shown in our media screens is the responsibility of the companies, who have advertisement rights," said Infraero. The partners use their own systems of publication and there is no connection of it with the flight information system of Infraero, it said. To check the issue, the hacked screens were turned off by the airport authority, it said.

(With inputs from agencies)