Global leaders to discuss AI and ChatGPT at G7 summit

Leaders of the Group of Seven advanced economies will discuss Artificial Intelligence and generative AI ChatGPT in the G7 meeting in Hiroshima next month. Kyodo news agency quoted the host country Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as saying on Wednesday.

A draft communiqué shown on Wednesday was sent to all G7 digital members as the rapid proliferation of such tools has raised concerns about their potential impact on society.

Kydodo quoted Kishida saying “International rules need to be created”, for such tools, in a meeting with executives of regional newspapers. The topic is also expected to be mentioned in a joint statement by the leaders.

Kishida’s comment comes after widespread calls for regulating advanced AI systems such as ChatGPT among other programmes.

ChatGPT was launched in November 2022 as a prototype and stands for Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer. It is driven by a machine-learning model that works much like a human brain. It is pre-trained with massive amounts of data that allows it to simulate human-like responses.

Many countries have already banned the use of ChatGPT on all platforms, Italy being the most recent one and also the only European country to ban the programme.

Last week, EU lawmakers urged world leaders to hold a summit to find ways to control the development of such systems, while US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said last week he had launched an effort to establish rules on AI to address national security and education concerns.

Last week, the Internal Affairs Minister of Japan Takeaki Matsumoto said that world leaders should discuss rules for reliable AI that can be used safely. He said this at a press conference after a Cabinet meeting and will discuss the same during the digital and tech ministers meeting f the G7 nations later this month.

He spoke about establishing a framework to share rules on the management and operation of AI, as well as helping businesses that are attempting to compile international technological standards to that end.

“We hope that participating countries will discuss concrete steps to realize our joint vision,” Matsumoto stressed.

The digital and tech ministers’ meeting is scheduled to take place in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, on April 29-30.

The G7 will also draw up an action plan for constructing secure network infrastructure to support emerging and developing countries, promote collaboration to improve the connectivity of undersea cables and address the blocking or limiting of internet access by some countries.

(With inputs from agencies)

