Global coronavirus deaths cross 3 million as countries observe surge

Coronavirus death toll crossed an alarming mark of three million on Saturday despite millions of people getting vaccinated all over the world.

There have been more than 3,000,225 deaths and 139,963,964 cases globally in 24 hours, as per data revealed by Johns Hopkins University.

The surge of cases comes as India recorded 234,692 new cases on Saturday morning with the Chief Minister of the national capital, New Delhi, reporting 24,000 new cases in the city within the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the US has now recorded more than 32 million coronavirus cases, making it the worst-hit country in the world. This has come even though the country has administered more than 200 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to locals.

Brazil’s coronavirus surge has recorded the third-highest Covid deaths as workers struggle to find a place to cremate the dead bodies.

The situation is worsening due to the emerging variants of the deadly virus, especially the Indian and Brazil variants which are infecting more people all around the world, especially the younger generation.