Don't ignore these new oral symptoms of Covid-19

The deadly coronavirus has caused an unprecedented pandemic around the world. The disease produced by the novel coronavirus and its consequences has posed a challenge for health authorities worldwide.

The way of contagion through direct contact and saliva in the form of small drops and the production of aerosols have facilitated the rapid spread worldwide.

Day by day scientists are learning more about the different new symptoms of this deadly virus infection with the hopes of eventually being able to treat it.

According to the latest report of the National Institute of Health, half of the coronavirus patients suffer oral symptoms during the infection.

Here the known Oral symptoms identified by the researchers:

Xerostomia (Dry Mouth)

Dry mouth refers to a condition in which the salivary glands in your mouth don't make enough saliva to keep your mouth wet. Dry mouth can have causes that aren't due to underlying disease. Examples include not drinking enough fluids, sleeping with mouth open, dry hot weather, eating dry foods or medication side effects.

Lesions

An oral lesion is an ulcer that occurs on the mucous membrane of the oral cavity. This happens when the virus attacks your muscle fibres, oral linings. They are very common, occurring in association with many diseases and by many different mechanisms.

COVID tongue

In this condition, Your tongue may start to appear white and patchy, according to scientists. In the COVID tongue, your body fails to produce saliva that protects your mouth from bad bacteria. People with this symptom may also find it difficult to chew food and to speak.

Covid tongue could also be accompanied by a change to the tongue's sensation, as well as muscle pain while chewing and persistent ulcers. However, it's not entirely clear what specifically causes Covid tongue.