US vaccinations reach 200 million as campaign efforts pick up pace 

According to a White House official, the US has administered 200 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine. Cyrus Shahpar, White House Covid-19 Data Director, announced the news on Twitter on Friday.

Around 40 per cent of US citizens have had at least one dose, and about a quarter have completed the one- and two-dose vaccinations.

In the US, the vaccine rollout has been accelerating as supply increases. The US seems to have been giving shots to about 1% of the population every day. The country took 89 days to administer the first 100 million doses. The milestone was reached on March 12 while the second 100 million came in just 36 days.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden had earlier said the coronavirus vaccination program he inherited from Donald Trump was in 'much worse shape' than he expected, while urging patience and also announcing the government has bought 200 million more doses.

Earlier, Brian Morgenstern, a former White House official involved with the coronavirus effort, said the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed programme had prepared plans well in advance, aided by many career officials still serving in government.

“That is why the new Administration’s goals were being surpassed before they even came into office. Enough with the lies, excuses & political pot shots. Time to lead,” he said.

Trump had expressed pride in the speed of the vaccine development on his watch. “We’ve now purchased enough vaccine to vaccinate all Americans,” Biden said.

He said the US government has signed contracts for 100 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 100 million more from Pfizer to help reach the target.

“We appreciate the confidence that the US government has demonstrated in our COVID-19 Vaccine,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a press release.

Pfizer spokeswoman Sharon Castillo confirmed that it and BioNTech had reached a deal with the US government.

(With inputs from agencies)