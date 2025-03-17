Raphael Glucksmann, a French politician, has demanded the US to return the Statue of Liberty, saying it was given to America as a "gift", but the country "no longer embodies the values the sculpture represents".

He made the demand during a speech at a party convention on Sunday (March 16), the Le Monde newspaper reported.

"We're going to say to the Americans who have chosen to side with the tyrants, to the Americans who fired researchers for demanding scientific freedom: 'Give us back the Statue of Liberty," he said criticising the US.

“We gave it to you as a gift, but apparently you despise it. So, it will be just fine here at home,” Glucksmann said.

Glucksmann is a supporter of Ukraine and has constantly expressed his disappointment with President Donald Trump's take on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

In his speech, Glucksmann issued a second message directed at Americans.

“If you want to fire your best researchers, if you want to fire all the people who, through their freedom and their sense of innovation, their taste for doubt and research, have made your country the world's leading power, then we're going to welcome them,” he said.

Why France gave the statue to the US

In 1884, France presented the Statue of Liberty to the US as a gesture of goodwill to commemorate the alliance between the two nations.

The statue was brought to New York in 1885 using the French Navy vessel Isère and was finally unveiled in 1886.

