'Ghost boat' washes ashore with cocaine worth USD 80 million

There are plenty of 'ghost ships' in the oceans. There are countless tales of mysterious disappearances of crews with ships and boats drifting aimlessly in high seas for decades. There is a certain enigma and scare attached to these cases.

A miniature version of such famous incidents took place in Pacific Ocean when a 'ghost boat' drifted ashore on Marshall Islands.

Marshall Islands are far from any large landmass and are sparsely populated. The sudden appearance of this boat with no one onboard created a stir.

But the authorities were in for a surprise when they checked the vessel thoroughly.

As per news reports, 649 Kg (1430 Pounds) of Cocaine was found to have been stashed on the fibreglass boat.

CNN reported that Cocaine packages were marked with the letters 'KW'. The cocaine was worth USD 80 million. This is the largest amount of cocaine ever to wash ashore on Marshall Islands.

Authorities believe that the boat drifted from South or Central America and was at sea for two years before being discovered in Marshall Islands.