Ghana's parliament passes strict anti-LGBTQ+ bill

Ghana's parliament, on Wednesday (Feb 28), passed a controversial bill to severely restrict LGBTQ rights in the country a week after it rejected a proposal to water down some of its measures including non-custodial sentences such as counselling for gay sex instead of jail terms.

The bill, which has been widely condemned by rights activists, still needs to be signed by the president before it becomes law. The recently passed legislation is one of the harshest of its kind in Africa.